White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

