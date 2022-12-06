Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $582,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $103,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

