Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,322,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.97. 23,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

