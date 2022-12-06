Williams Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $105.29. 387,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,009,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

