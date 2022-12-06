Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Shares of WING stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

