Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases 176,830 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,830 shares during the quarter. ImmunityBio comprises 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ImmunityBio worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.