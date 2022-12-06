World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.24 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $55.24 million and $844,364.77 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

