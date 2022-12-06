Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001877 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and $18,423.79 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,287,985 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32014372 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $18,039.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

