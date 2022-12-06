Wrapped Everscale One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,761.20 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $61.55 million and approximately $47,761.20 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,912,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,722,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,877,875 with 1,713,688,203 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03557896 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $224,542.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

