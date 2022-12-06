Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.
Xencor Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
