Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. Xerox accounts for 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.52% of Xerox worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xerox by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

