Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $24.10. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 1,076 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958 over the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.