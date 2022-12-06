Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $4,740,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 1,702,525 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 304,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,072,568. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

