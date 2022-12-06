Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $729.86 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $729.86 million and $37.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $46.03 or 0.00270522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,856,744 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

