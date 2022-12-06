Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is TIG Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,432 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 5.9% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $142,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,968,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,622,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

