Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 22,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,771,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 6,279,087 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

