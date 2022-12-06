Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.07 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $308.89 million and $17.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00501109 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,136.72 or 0.30215717 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,911,092,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,619,625,521 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
