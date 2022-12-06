Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

