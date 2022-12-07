100,000 Shares in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.68% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at $4,970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Acquisition Ventures Trading Up 0.1 %

WAVS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

