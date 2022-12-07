10,344 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

