12,101 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,464. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

