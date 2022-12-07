12,702 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,065. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

