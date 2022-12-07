130,200 Shares in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Vigil Neuroscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VIGL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.