14,717 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 171,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,270. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.