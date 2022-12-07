14,717 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 171,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,270. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.