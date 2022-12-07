1,535,920 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,616,000. Spirit Airlines makes up approximately 4.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.41% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,143.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 250,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Melius initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

SAVE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 26,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.