171,329 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 2.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,104 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

