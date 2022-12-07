1,848 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of ABNB traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 164,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,075. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
