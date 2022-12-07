1,848 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 164,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,075. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.