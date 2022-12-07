19,167 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

