19,207 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,609. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

