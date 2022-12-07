209,800 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $43,817,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8 %

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,971. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.