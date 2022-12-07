2,578 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 168,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $141.48.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.