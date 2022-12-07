275,000 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 67,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.