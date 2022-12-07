288 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,028,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,777,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.59. 16,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

