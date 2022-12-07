291,117 Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 291,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of ProFrac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

PFHC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

