3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

DDD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 2,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

