41,041 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. 43,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.