415,926 Shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Bought by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

