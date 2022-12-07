450,350 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,190,000. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 0.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. 31,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,943. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

