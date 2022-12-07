53,762 Shares in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 8.27% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNDV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 4,225.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

