5,470 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in NovoCure by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.2 %

NVCR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

