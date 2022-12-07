5,957 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 25.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX stock traded down $18.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 144,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,149. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

