6,161 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,027,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 73,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,823. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

