6,286 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas Stock Performance

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $463.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

