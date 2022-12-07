6,900 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 206,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

