759 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.16. 4,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.56. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.61.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

