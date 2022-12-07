8,662 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after purchasing an additional 277,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 7,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

