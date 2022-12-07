87,500 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,645. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.