ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 882,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

