Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.40. Abcam shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 874 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
