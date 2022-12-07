Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.40. Abcam shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 874 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

