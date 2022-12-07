ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $20,458.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00237103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003741 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00063585 USD and is down -15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $21,918.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

